

StartKoro completes 3rd year of inspiring young innovators

The young innovators shared their tech-enabled business ideas before experts at a function at a Hotel Sarina on Sunday. That was a two days programme where 30 startups pitched their startups and 12 were selected for the final day. Besides, three virtual sessions were arranged to groom the participants earlier, says a press release.

The programme was organized by Preneur Lab and Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom Bangladesh for young entrepreneurs. The partners of the StartKoro Season 3 were Start-up Bangladesh Limited and EMK Center.

Venture Capitalist Shawkat Hossain, FNF Country Representative Dr Najmul Hossain, Programme Manager Omar Mostafiz, E-Cab Director Nasima Aktar Nisha, Startup Dhaka Founder Mustafizur Rahman Khan, SR Ventures Founder Sayma Rahman iDEA Project Senior Consultant Siddhartho Goshwami, Start-up Bangladesh Investment Manager Adnan Dewan, TeachIt founder Syed Naimul Hossain were presents to moderate and teach in different sessions. Previously, the entrepreneurs were trained by 3 virtual sessions and in-person bootcamp.

CEO of Preneur Lab Arif Nezami said that StartKoro enables innovators to scale up their startups, learn from local and international mentors, participate in workshops, develop products, and make pitches to venture investors.

Some incredibly strong startup concepts were presented by the participants The top participating start-ups are: Creatino, Farmnet Asia, Hospitalin, Inflexion Point Technologies, KrishiClinic, KriShop, MulloKoto, Peora, School360, Sikkhon, Todlo, Urban Gaz. This year, the focus was on tech companies, green startups, environmental entrepreneurs, startups in the female economy, etc.

A growing firm called Creatino promotes the idea of an easy-to-use e-commerce experience for both buyers and creatives. Farmnet Asia is an agricultural enterprise that links farmers, investors, and customers. An app-based startup company called Hospitalin was created to facilitate patient communication with doctors. MulloKoto compares the prices of desired products from all of the major e-commerce in Bangladesh and helps in finding the best deals.

The top 5 startups will get support to register a business or to register a trademark or get legal support, growth support and certificates.





