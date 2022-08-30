

Huawei, RedDot Digital to Develop Bangladesh Cloud Market

They both will work together with a concentrated focus on specific domains and industries, says a press release.

An MoU signing event to this end has been held at Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited's office located at Gulshan recently. Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, and Hasib Mustabsir, CEO of RedDot Digital signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations in presence of other officials from both companies.

Under this agreement, Huawei and RedDot Digital will work together in the development of the cloud ecosystem in Bangladesh and facilitate the private sector from across the industries to explore the business prospects. In addition to working as a cloud partner of Huawei, RedDot Digital will implement a pilot project for itself with the help of Huawei Cloud solutions.

Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said at the event, "Under the guidance of all stakeholders and eco-partners from various industries, Huawei has become the fastest growing cloud provider in the region just within four years of starting its operation in the Asia Pacific. Our cloud solutions have already achieved second position in China, third position in Thailand, and fourth in the developing markets in this region.

"We have versatile cloud solutions and intelligent cloud networks to serve enterprises, traditional and digital banks, medical institutions, educational institutions, and so on. As an ICT partner of Bangladesh for 23 years, I am very proud to ensure that Huawei will continue its effort to help Bangladesh reap the benefits of digitalization".

Hasib Mustabsir, CEO of RedDot Digital shared, "We are very excited to work with Huawei to support the digital transformation of the enterprise sector of the country. Cloud solutions are well known around the world for their ability to optimize cost and bring efficiency to business operation.

"In collaboration with Huawei, we are confident to emerge as the preferred cloud service provider for the country's rapidly expanding enterprise sector. In this backdrop, I believe this MoU will facilitate the implementation of the Government's Smart Bangladesh vision."

It is mentionable that Huawei Cloud is serving customers in a wide range of industries in 170 countries and regions, with 220+ cloud services, 210+ solutions, and 6000+ partner applications.















