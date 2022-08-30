Daraz BD appoints new Chief Admin Officer



Arif Islam

Leading online marketplace of the country Daraz Bangladesh has welcomed their new Chief Administrative and Security Officer, Colonel (Retd.) Mostofa Zaman Khan to the team.Veteran Mostofa Zaman Khan has served in the Bangladesh Army in his career, and holds a colossal portfolio consisting 25-years' industry experience in administrative and security sector. His onboarding is expected to strengthen Daraz Bangladesh's administrative fundamentals, ultimately providing Daraz customers better reassurance, says a press release.