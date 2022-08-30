Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nokia appoints Arif Islam BD Country Head

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Arif Islam

Arif Islam

Nokia has appointed Arif Islam as Country Head of Bangladesh. Based in Dhaka, Arif will lead the Nokia team and manage the business and operations for the country.
Arif comes with more than 17 years of experience in international as well as Bangladesh's ICT and telecommunications industry. Over the years, he has held senior leadership positions at Doreen Group in Bangladesh and Metro Trains Melbourne in Australia, among others, says a press release.
Arif will leverage his experience to strengthen Nokia's presence in Bangladesh. As the Country Head, Arif's experience of working in domestic and international markets will help him take Nokia's business in Bangladesh to the next level.
Commenting on his new role, Arif Islam, said: "I am excited to join Nokia again as a global telecommunications leader, known for its innovation strength and industry best practice Nokia is committed to supporting the initiatives of the Bangladesh Government to advance digitalization and connect the unconnected."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank organises Medical Camp at Sujanagar, Pabna
BANKING EVENTS
Exim Bank awarded top performing Bank by BIBM, GIZ
Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed flags higher rates for longer
Reliance Retail to launch FMCG business this year
Slowdown with job cuts, shockwaves to stay in emerging markets
Stocks maintain gaining streak
BD labour productivity lowest in the region: BIDS Study


Latest News
HC directs to remove instigating FB posts, YouTube videos
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
Govt to appeal HC ruling on scrapping prior permission to arrest officials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft