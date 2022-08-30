Nokia appoints Arif Islam BD Country Head



Arif Islam

Arif comes with more than 17 years of experience in international as well as Bangladesh's ICT and telecommunications industry. Over the years, he has held senior leadership positions at Doreen Group in Bangladesh and Metro Trains Melbourne in Australia, among others, says a press release.

Arif will leverage his experience to strengthen Nokia's presence in Bangladesh. As the Country Head, Arif's experience of working in domestic and international markets will help him take Nokia's business in Bangladesh to the next level.

Commenting on his new role, Arif Islam, said: "I am excited to join Nokia again as a global telecommunications leader, known for its innovation strength and industry best practice Nokia is committed to supporting the initiatives of the Bangladesh Government to advance digitalization and connect the unconnected."







Nokia has appointed Arif Islam as Country Head of Bangladesh. Based in Dhaka, Arif will lead the Nokia team and manage the business and operations for the country.Arif comes with more than 17 years of experience in international as well as Bangladesh's ICT and telecommunications industry. Over the years, he has held senior leadership positions at Doreen Group in Bangladesh and Metro Trains Melbourne in Australia, among others, says a press release.Arif will leverage his experience to strengthen Nokia's presence in Bangladesh. As the Country Head, Arif's experience of working in domestic and international markets will help him take Nokia's business in Bangladesh to the next level.Commenting on his new role, Arif Islam, said: "I am excited to join Nokia again as a global telecommunications leader, known for its innovation strength and industry best practice Nokia is committed to supporting the initiatives of the Bangladesh Government to advance digitalization and connect the unconnected."