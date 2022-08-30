

RAKUB infuses dynamism into agro-based economy

The specialized state-owned commercial bank has been providing loans to the grassroots farmers to supplement the government efforts of making the country self-reliant in food production.

The Board of Directors of the bank revealed this while taking part in the 552nd board meeting with its Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair here on Sunday.

Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.

As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots-level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.

RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialisation.

RAKUB Managing Director Abdul Mannan and Directors GSM Zafarullah, Sabirul Islam, Dr Abdul Hai Sarker, Nazrul Islam, Shah alam and Abdur Rouf joined the meeting held at RAKUB headquarters boardroom.

Abdul Mannan told the meeting that their bank has attained operational profit worth Taka 44.8 crore in the last 2021-2022 financial year overcoming the loss of Taka 3.10 crore incurred in the previous 2020-2021 fiscal year.

In addition to dropping neat losses of Taka 211.79 crore from Taka 272.64 crore in the last fiscal year they attained the profit as a result of painstaking efforts of all officers and employees under a strong monitoring cell.

The bank is bringing all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments to make the region's agro-based economy more vibrant.

Abdul Mannan said loans worth Taka 3,183 crore, including classified loans of Taka 3,290 crore were disbursed against the target of 3,000 crore in the last fiscal besides mobilizing deposits of Taka 6,757 crore. -BSS







