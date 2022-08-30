Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RAKUB infuses dynamism into agro-based economy

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

RAKUB infuses dynamism into agro-based economy

RAKUB infuses dynamism into agro-based economy

RAJSHAHI, Aug 29: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has been infusing dynamism into the agro-based economy of the country's northwest region for the last couple of years.
The specialized state-owned commercial bank has been providing loans to the  grassroots farmers to supplement the government efforts of making the country self-reliant in food production.
The Board of Directors of the bank revealed this while taking part in the 552nd board meeting with its Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair here on Sunday.
Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.
As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots-level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.
RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialisation.
RAKUB Managing Director Abdul Mannan and Directors GSM Zafarullah, Sabirul Islam, Dr Abdul Hai Sarker, Nazrul Islam, Shah alam and Abdur Rouf joined the meeting held at RAKUB headquarters boardroom.
Abdul Mannan told the meeting that their bank has attained operational profit worth Taka 44.8 crore in the last 2021-2022 financial year overcoming the loss of Taka 3.10 crore incurred in the previous 2020-2021 fiscal year.
In addition to dropping neat losses of Taka 211.79 crore from Taka 272.64 crore in the last fiscal year they attained the profit as a result of painstaking efforts of all officers and employees under a strong monitoring cell.
The bank is bringing all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments to make the region's agro-based economy more vibrant.
Abdul Mannan said loans worth Taka 3,183 crore, including classified loans of Taka 3,290 crore were disbursed against the target of 3,000 crore in the last fiscal besides mobilizing deposits of Taka 6,757 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank organises Medical Camp at Sujanagar, Pabna
BANKING EVENTS
Exim Bank awarded top performing Bank by BIBM, GIZ
Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed flags higher rates for longer
Reliance Retail to launch FMCG business this year
Slowdown with job cuts, shockwaves to stay in emerging markets
Stocks maintain gaining streak
BD labour productivity lowest in the region: BIDS Study


Latest News
HC directs to remove instigating FB posts, YouTube videos
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
Govt to appeal HC ruling on scrapping prior permission to arrest officials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft