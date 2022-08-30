

Energypac holds JCB clients meet at Chapainawabganj

The customers of North Bengal region attended the programme, says a press release.

S M Jashim Uddin Chief Business Officer of Motor Vehicle Division (EPGL) Mahmudul Hasan Kawser, Manager, Construction Machineries and Materials Handling Division, Marcom Specialist Ameen Mahmood and other company officials were present during the event.

As the sole distributor of JCB, one of the leading Construction Machineries brand in the world, Energypac's Construction Machineries and Material Handling division is stepping forward with a vision to provide world-class construction machineries which confirms the best value for money. Working with the 3rd largest construction machineries and no. 1 Backhoe Loader manufacturer in the world, EPGL aims to provides exemplary value-added service to its customers.















