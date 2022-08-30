Tea industry to move forward following PM's decision: BTA

Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) expresses its fervent hope that honouring the recent decision of the Prime Minister on wage hike of the workers, the development of the tea industry will move forward with the long tradition of bilateral good relations among the stakeholders including the garden owners, workers and the trade unions.

The hope was expressed in a statement signed by BTA Chairman M Shah Alam and issued on Monday, also said the country's one of the oldest industries will continue its contribution to the economy.

The statement said a worker engaged in the tea industry obtains cash wages and also wages in kind which amount to more than double the cash wages. It is calculated that with the newly enhanced daily cash wage of Taka 170/-, a tea garden worker's total wages come to an average of about Taka 540/- per day.

"It was the tea industry which was the first to take steps to ensure women workers' equality and respect in light of the ideals of independence. As a 168 year old industry, it has ensured equal pay for equal work from the 1970s upon following the labour laws and removing gender discrimination much before any other industry in Bangladesh," BTA Chairman M Shah Alam said in the statement.

A worker receives monthly ration of on an average 42 kilograms of rice at the rate of Tk 2/- per kilogram, the market price of which is currently around Taka 2310/-, or a similar quantity of atta. Moreover, to strengthen the food security of the workers, about 94,200 bighas of land in the tea industry have been made available to the tea workers for cultivation, the statement said.

A tea garden worker and his whole family gets free health care whereas in other industries only the worker himself gets this benefit; and these benefits continue for the family even after the retirement or death of the worker.

It may be mentioned that in order to secure the good health of workers, there are 2 large modern group hospitals in the tea industry as well as 84 garden hospitals having 721 beds, 155 dispensaries, additionally with creches for small children, where a total of more than 890 medical staff are engaged in workers' health care. Medical costs for treatment outside these faculties is also borne by the tea garden.

A total of 768 schools including primary, junior, and high schools have been set up in which 1,232 teachers are working and currently more than 44,800 students are getting free education to ensure good education of tea workers' children.

Workers are provided with housing of agreed standards, with a two roomed house, a kitchen and latrine made on a plot of minimum 1,551 square feet per family free of charge; industry-wide a total of 5,800 bighas land has been allocated for workers' housing. Additionally, facilities are provided free of cost for pastures and shepherds for rearing cattle.

When a tea garden worker retires, a family member of his/her choice is permanently employed instead. Retired workers get retirement allowances and a quantity of rice or atta at Taka 2/- per k.g.; and they continue to live in the tea garden, the statement said.

It is to be noted that presently the average auction price of tea is around Taka 202/- per kg and cost of production is around Taka 200/-. The cost of many inputs for tea production have increased significantly.

In the last 10 years, the auction price of tea has increased by 0.16%, workers' wages by 73.91% and cost of production by about 48%. In the circumstances there is no alternative to increasing the productivity of the tea industry, and to this end workers and owners have to work together, with the full support of the government.





















