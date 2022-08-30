

10 banks, 5 NBFIs awarded at 9th Annual Banking Confce

The event was held at BIBM Auditorium in the city on Sunday.

Bank Asia, Brac Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Exim Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, NRB Bank, Pubali Bank, Southeast Bank, and City Bank received the award in the bank category and Agrani SME Financing, Bangladesh Finance and Investment, Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund, IDLC Finance, and IPDC were awarded in the NBFI category.

Some 30 research papers were also presented at the two-day event that started Saturday. In Sunday's first session, International Centre for Climate Change and Development Director Saleemul Huq, Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department Director Khondkar Morshed Millat, Principal Advisor to ICICF Project of GIZ Bangladesh Firdaus Ara Hussain, Economic Relations Division Deputy Secretary SM Mahbub Alam, and Business Initiative Leading Development CEO Ferdaus-Ara-Begum took part in the discussion as panelists.

"It is difficult for the banking sector alone to finance sustainable projects with limited resources. Therefore, a large part of our finance should come from global donors who are committed to climate finance," said Shah Md Ahsan Habib, chairman of the organising committee for the 9th banking conference.

Participating in the event, BIBM Director General Akhtaruzzaman said, "Bangladesh is ranked seventh in terms of environmental risk, which means we are in a much more vulnerable position, that's why we need to work on climate-smart investments."















