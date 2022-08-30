BB allows real-time transfer of dollar, 4 other foreign currencies

Video
Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has decided to allow real-time transfer of dollar and four other foreign currencies inside the country to cut costs and inconvenience of the paper-based system.
The other currencies are British pound, euro, Canadian dollar, and Japanese Yen, the central bank said in a notice on Sunday.
The transaction of the foreign currencies through the Real-Time Gross Settlement or RTGS will begin on Sept 4.
The central bank launched RTGS for transactions in local currency, taka to facilitate safe, secure and efficient interbank payment in 2015. The clearing and settlement of Chinese yuan will be incorporated in the RTGS system soon, the central bank said.
At the beginning of each business day, a banks' specific foreign currency account will be debited and the related RTGS settlement account will be credited as per the instructions of participants.
Then, transactions will be settled instantly and funds will be transferred to the beneficiary's account.
At the end of the business day, the balance of the settlement account of the RTGS system will be transferred to the bank's foreign currency account. This process will eliminate settlement risk as well as credit risk for the participants, Bangladesh Bank said.
The RTGS system allows only currency-wise transactions. Cross-currency transactions will not be allowed. Any amount of foreign currency transactions can be settled through the RTGS system.
A bank can charge a maximum Tk 100, Including VAT, or equivalent foreign currency, for each transaction.


