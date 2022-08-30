Video
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022
Business

Petrol pump owners extend ultimatum to meet demands

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Business Correspondent

Petrol pump owners have decided to give the government until Sept 12 to fulfil their list of five demands, including higher sales commissions.
If the demands are not met by then, a 'symbolic strike' will be enforced at all petrol pumps across the country from dawn to 11 am on Sept 13, the trade leaders said.
Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association had previously threatened to go on strike on Aug 31 to press home their demands. But they decided to extend the deadline after a meeting with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) on Sunday, the association's chief Md Nazmul Haque said.
Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, BPC Chairman ABM Azad said an     inter-ministerial meeting would consider the demands. "We told them to give us some time and wait until the ministries make their decision," he added.
Nazmul said it became clear at the meeting with BPC officials that the issues involved more than one ministry and therefore, an inter-ministerial meeting was needed to resolve them.
"As such, we are postponing the strike until Sept 12. If our demands are not met by then, the strike will be held on Sept 13."
Earlier on Aug 24, Nazmul said a 7 percent commission rate on fuel oil prices had been determined at a meeting between government officials and the petrol pump owners. But, the decision is yet to be implemented.
At a meeting with energy ministry officials in 2011, it was also decided that no mobile court sessions or raids would be conducted at petrol pumps without the presence of the BPC, a consumer watchdog of BSTI or any other government officials, he said.  That, too, has not been implemented, he pointed out.









