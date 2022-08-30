Climate change drives marginal community children towards malnutrition



A mother with her ailing child in Shyamnagar UZ, Satkhira, Khulna division. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Amid this situation, these children are being forced to adopt a new food habits due to lack of food availability.

If they continue to have such a food habit, health experts think that it would cause some negative impact on their health.

Considering all these possible consequences, The Daily Observer very recently has paid a visit to a

few south-western coastal part of Bangladesh, which is highly vulnerable to climate change, to investigate the ground reality.

A small boy, Saiful, was helping his father Yusuf in collecting Golpata tree (Nypa fruticans) from a boat which his father had collected from the Sundarbans, the largest natural mangrove forest in the world on Southwestern coastal part of Bangladesh.

Saiful is 13 years old but he looked like merely an eight-year-old and weighs more or less 25 kilograms now, lives in Datnakhali village of Burigualini union, under Shyamnagar upazila, in Satkhira district, located some 350 kilometers away from the capital Dhaka, touching the shoreline of the Bay of Bengal.

But, according to pediatricians, the health of a 13-year-old boy should have an average weight of 45 kilograms.

Likewise, Kanai Roy, 10 year old, is living in Kalabogi, the hanging village in Bangladesh, located at the very end of Khulna district under Dacope Upazila near the Sundarbans, is also extreme saline -prone area in Bangladesh and badly impacted due to climate change.

Roy's father Suvendu Roy said that his son has developed a tumor on his head and he feels numbness in his left hand since last one year for which he gives only local treatment.

"We are anxious about our sons, as we do not understand why the boys are getting poor health day by day," said Yusuf Alam and Suvendu Roy while talking with this correspondent.

Health expert Lelin Chowdhury said that the both boys' physical growth hindered as they lack proper food and nutrition that they need.

"The new climate brings new diseases for the children and the situation can be worse when they suffer from malnutrition due to lack of nutritious foods," he told The Daily Observer.

Giving importance to local foods on the health of children, he said that vegetables help to operate the digestive function of the human body. It gives necessary minerals, vitamins, roughages for both mental and physical development.

"For example, eating red and green spinach helps children clean the tiny worms from their stomach through stools," he added.

Referring to the new trend of food habits and also its bad impact on the health of rural coastal children, he said that now children are consuming some dry foods including chanachur, biscuits, cake, muri (perched rice) and many others, which are causing immense bad impact on their health.

"These dry foods lack the natural form of vitamins and other needful ingredients. It is mixed with different food additives, synthetic colours and tasting salts--all are dangerous especially to the growing body and the brain of the children," he added.

A research report titled 'Environment Research Letters' conducted by a group of researchers, led by University of Vermont, reveals that higher temperature and rainfall is an equal or greater contributor to child malnutrition and low quality diets than the traditional culprits of poverty, in adequate sanitation and poor education.

Researchers focused on diet diversity, a metric developed by the United Nations to measure diet quality and micronutrient intake such as iron, folic acid, zinc and vitamins A and D, and they found the lack of such elements which caused malnutrition.

However, a new report from UNICEF, released very recently, the first comprehensive analysis of climate and environmental risk from a child's perspective, shows that one billion of the world's most vulnerable children are at risk due to climate change impacts.

The report suggests child-centered adaptation plans and resilience measures need to be multi-sectoral, covering the critical sectors including water and sanitation, health, nutrition, education, social policy and child protection.

"Ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are reflected in decisions. The policy makers must reach the most marginalised and vulnerable children from the poorest communities," report suggests.

When asked, local people, said more than 100,000 hectares of land in greater Khulna is being used for shrimp cultivation, and they blame that prolonged trapping of saline-water in shrimp enclosures has taken away the once lush-green crop lands.

Singini Rani, 78 years old, an elderly woman from a village called Ishwaripur under Dhumghat union of Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district, noted that the areas were once green with cultivation of paddy, vegetables and other fruit yielding trees.

" Every family at least had a fruit garden with different kinds of fruits available in different seasons: guava, sapodilla, palm, mango, coconut, java etc were aplenty," she said, adding that traditional varieties of fishes were abundant in the ponds, canals and rivers around.

Echoing Singini, Sitara Banu, 67, a traditional midwife who lives in the Noliyan Ghat area of Shibsa River, under Dacop union in Khulna district said that fishes were the most important source of nutrition especially for pregnant mothers.

Some fishes including gangana had special food value and the pregnant mothers were advised to eat which gave extra protein to the unborn child too, she said.

"Gangana fish increases mothers' milk. We had a rich tradition like giving pregnant mothers kheer made with new indigenous soaked rice. These all are the sources of nutrition for both a mother and a child as well," she told the Daily Observer.

Ramakrishna Mondal, a local resident from the same area, noted that they used to cultivate traditional rice some 30 years ago, including Baran, Churkun, Dhak Shal, Patnai, Gavi etc.

While visiting a local market of this area, this correspondent found most shops to be overwhelmed with Tilapia and Pangash (Basa ) fishes and the prices of fish are very high compared with the economic status of the people in the coastal area.

The problem got acute due to the salinity intrusion and the cyclones- caused loss to the cattle, goats and other poultry products that are considered a major source of protein, said Mondal.

"We cannot give meat, milk, eggs and other necessary foods to our children now. We need to depend on such products to come from outside the district. They are expensive too," he added.

Ainun Nishat, eminent Climate Change expert, said that three decades ago things were totally different and the reason behind this change could be summed up in few words climate change and man-made disaster.

Things first began to change with the sea level rise (The impact of climate change) and consequent intrusion of salt water into crop lands. It was coming inch by inch forcing the lush crops on the vast expanse to wilt.

"Then to make things worse--as if to strike a man who is already down--came the shrimpwallas," he said.

"They let in more saline waters, filled the fields and ponds and low lying areas and built enclosures to cultivate shrimps, turning the whole patch into barren, salty swampy swathes. Results: vegetation and sweet water fishes vanished, crop fields devastated and food chain destroyed. Then the hunger set in. Afterwards, cyclones Sidr and Aila did the rest", he told The Daily Observer.

When asked what steps should be taken, responding to this query, he said that among all groups it is children, elderly people and women who are most vulnerable although such issues are consistently overlooked in climate crisis response planning.

"Policy makers need to give priority to investing in the needs of children and to keep our children at the centre of climate action considering they are the most impacted by climate change," he said.

Dr Nihar Ranjan, from Munshiganj, who has been treating people from various villages under Shyamnagar upazila since 19 years ago, said at present he observes the types of diseases that he had never detected before the Sidr in 2007 and Aila in 2009.

The reasons behind these children's suffering from various diseases and malnutrition, is their family's poverty, lack of awareness and non-availability of nutrition supplements in the remote village, he said adding that he had treated at least 300 ailing children in July alone.

Not only children, if you go down the dirt roads and swamps of the area, you will come across the same picture of lanky, rickety, ghostly people barely living, he said.

"This brings us to a stark reality- hunger or malnutrition and new diseases including pneumonia, fever, influenza, jaundice appendicitis, tumor, and numbness, short-sightedness and skin diseases happen due to low intake of fiber-rice vegetables." he added.

Like local people, he also claims that the food habits of the children have changed drastically over the last few years, just after severe cyclone Sidr in 2007 and Aila in 2009 which causes thread worms infection alarmingly.

Paval Partha, also a biodiversity expert, said that the commercial shrimp cultivation destroyed the traditional food chain leaving people in a state of malnutrition in the entire area.

"They deliberately brought in saline water, turned the land barren with hardly any vegetables growing and killed the traditional food chain that helped the poor people in the coastal area," he said.

Once the yards of villages had plenty of vegetables, including lalshak (red spinach), kalmi (water spinach), palong (spinach), pumpkin, gourd, shapla (water lilies) etc. were available everywhere, and also plenty of fishes like gang kai, kai phul, vatki, kan, pangash, tangra, paira, lusa etc were abundance, he added.

Besides, different medicinal plants like brahmi leaves, thankuni (Indian pennywort), watercress, telakucha (cucurbitaceae leaf), and kalakachu (black arum) were plentiful, he told the Daily Observer.

These food habits not only gave energy to the mothers but also protected her new born from diseases too, he said.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin said that under The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) they have targeted destitute people including children from the marginal community in the coastal area.

Besides, other projects on gender and climate adaptation offshore islands are being implemented by different ministries including the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. 