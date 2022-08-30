Video
UN expert on climate change to visit BD from Sept 4-15

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Ian Fry, will visit Bangladesh from September 4 to 15.
This is the first official visit by the UN expert, an international environmental law and policy expert, since he took office on May 1 this year.
During the visit, the UN expert will assess how the adverse impact of climate change affects human rights of communities in vulnerable situations.
The Special Rapporteur will focus on loss and damage incurred due to climate change and extreme weather.
He said the impacts of climate change continue to
take a huge economic and social toll on the people of Bangladesh.
Studies indicate that globally, costs related to loss and damage from climate change impacts will rise to between $290 billion and $580 billion a year by 2030.
"The people of Bangladesh are suffering from the greenhouse gas pollution caused by the developed world. It is time the international community stepped up and took responsibility for these impacts," the UN expert said.
He will also pay special attention and explore how climate change impacts are forcing people to be displaced from their land and what measures are being taken to address these impacts.    -UNB


