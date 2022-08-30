Jamaat-e-Islami can’t register under any other name: EC

Election Commissioner Alamgir said that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will not get any opportunity to register under a different name.

He made the comment at Election Commission (EC) office while speaking with the journalists on Monday.

In 2013, after the High Court declared Jamaat-e-Islami's registration illegal, the Election Commission canceled the party's registration.

Ahead of the 12th general elections, the EC has asked to the interested parties to submit applications within October for registrations.

There are rumors that a fraction of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami wants to get registration in the name of "AB Party.",

Regarding this Alamgir said, "Those who are applying, if cannot full fill our application criteria, we will not be able to give them registration."

Is there any chance to get the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat Islam under another name? In response to the question, Alamgir said, "All these depend on the court order."

In response to a question "Whether EC took investigation report about the new party from the intelligence agencies? Alamgir said, "According to the law, our officers investigate all these things."











