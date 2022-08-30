Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ASP injured in BNP-AL clashes in Feni

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent  

A senior police officer was injured in a clash between BNP and Awami League activists in Sonagazi upazila of Feni.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon.
Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi Circle) Mashkur
Rahman was injured when the picketers started throwing bricks and stones at each other. The ASP suffered injuries on his head and lower abdomen. He was taken to Sonagazi Sadar Upazila Health Complex for treatment.
Khaled Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonagazi Model Police Station, confirmed the news. He said that the injured Senior ASP is being treated at the hospital.
The situation is still tense in Sonagazi. Police has strengthened patrolling of the city.
Both sides have been facing each other since 4:00pm. The police fired at least 40 rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. BNP claimed that five of their workers were injured. The OC also said that the police have arrested two people so far.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change drives marginal community children towards malnutrition
UN expert on climate change to visit BD from Sept 4-15
Jamaat-e-Islami can’t register under any other name: EC
ASP injured in BNP-AL clashes in Feni
People’s response has frightened AL, says Fakhrul
Int’l aid reaches Pakistan
Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises
Book list for govt officials scrapped amid controversy


Latest News
HC directs to remove instigating FB posts, YouTube videos
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
Govt to appeal HC ruling on scrapping prior permission to arrest officials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft