ASP injured in BNP-AL clashes in Feni

A senior police officer was injured in a clash between BNP and Awami League activists in Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi Circle) Mashkur

Rahman was injured when the picketers started throwing bricks and stones at each other. The ASP suffered injuries on his head and lower abdomen. He was taken to Sonagazi Sadar Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Khaled Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonagazi Model Police Station, confirmed the news. He said that the injured Senior ASP is being treated at the hospital.

The situation is still tense in Sonagazi. Police has strengthened patrolling of the city.

Both sides have been facing each other since 4:00pm. The police fired at least 40 rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. BNP claimed that five of their workers were injured. The OC also said that the police have arrested two people so far.











