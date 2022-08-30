People’s response has frightened AL, says Fakhrul

At least 700 BNP leaders and activists were injured and 60 were arrested during BNP's protest programmes across the country. The protest programme schedule has been extended till September 10.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the matter on Monday at a press conference in Naya Paltan while disclosing the overall situations of the party's ongoing programme at the upazila level across the country.

Fakhrul said, "Since August 22 during the inception of our programme we have received an unprecedented response from the people. That's why we decide to continue our programme till September 10."

Mentioning that the programme will be held in upazilas and thanas where the program yet taken place, the BNP leader said and added "We will centrally remember the missing persons centrally in Dhaka on August 30, BNP's founding anniversary will be celebrated across the country on September 1, a discussion meeting will be held in Dhaka on September 2. The new schedule will be announced after September 10," he added.

So far, more than 700 leaders and activists have been injured in these attacks. False cases have been filed in the name of thousands of leaders and activists. The total number of arrests so far is more than 60.

Meanwhile, when asked about the alliance of Jamaat-e-Islami, Fakhrul Islam said, The BNP Secretary General replied, "I will not answer the question. I have the democratic right not to answer."

Fakhrul said, "As a result of the misrule of the authoritarian and fascist government our protest movement has got momentum from people across the country. People come down to the streets to protest against their miss rule of the country."

Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League has become frightened by the involvement of the people in the program. That's why they use police to firing at the BNP rallies. Their character as a terrorist is revealed once again.

"Terrorism is in the blood of Awami League," said, Fakhrul and added, "The party is completely politically bankrupt. They have no ability to survive without the use of forces."

BNP Secretary General urged all the political parties to unite and remove this government and establish a democratic government.









