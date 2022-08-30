Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

People’s response has frightened AL, says Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent

At least 700 BNP leaders and activists were injured and 60 were arrested during BNP's protest programmes across the country.  The protest programme schedule has been extended till September 10.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the matter on Monday at a press conference in Naya Paltan while disclosing the overall situations of the party's ongoing programme      at the upazila level across the country.
Fakhrul said, "Since August 22 during the inception of our programme we have received an unprecedented response from the people. That's why we decide to continue our programme till September 10."   
Mentioning that the programme will be held in upazilas and thanas where the program yet taken place, the BNP leader said and added "We will centrally remember the missing persons centrally in Dhaka on August 30, BNP's founding anniversary will be celebrated across the country on September 1, a discussion meeting will be held in Dhaka on September 2. The new schedule will be announced after September 10," he added.
So far, more than 700 leaders and activists have been injured in these attacks. False cases have been filed in the name of thousands of leaders and activists. The total number of arrests so far is more than 60.
Meanwhile, when asked about the alliance of Jamaat-e-Islami, Fakhrul Islam said, The BNP Secretary General replied, "I will not answer the question. I have the democratic right not to answer."
Fakhrul said, "As a result of the misrule of the authoritarian and fascist government our protest movement has got momentum from people across the country. People come down to the streets to protest against their miss rule of the country."
Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League has become frightened by the involvement of the people in the program. That's why they use police to firing at the BNP rallies. Their character as a terrorist is revealed once again.
"Terrorism is in the blood of Awami League," said, Fakhrul and added, "The party is completely politically bankrupt. They have no ability to survive without the use of forces."
BNP Secretary General urged all the political parties to unite and remove this government and establish a democratic government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change drives marginal community children towards malnutrition
UN expert on climate change to visit BD from Sept 4-15
Jamaat-e-Islami can’t register under any other name: EC
ASP injured in BNP-AL clashes in Feni
People’s response has frightened AL, says Fakhrul
Int’l aid reaches Pakistan
Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises
Book list for govt officials scrapped amid controversy


Latest News
HC directs to remove instigating FB posts, YouTube videos
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
Govt to appeal HC ruling on scrapping prior permission to arrest officials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft