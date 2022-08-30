No reflection on rice price in markets

Even though the government has given duty exemption in the case of import to control the price of rice, its benefits are yet to be derived. Despite the government concession, the price of rice did not decrease.

According to the new order, a total of 15.25 per cent duty-tax will be paid on import of rice, including regulatory duty of 5 per cent, advance income tax of 5 per cent and advance tax of 5 per cent. This order will apply to import of all types of rice.

For rice imports, the National Board of Revenue said, the regulatory duty will be 5 percent instead of 25 per cent. All import duties on boiled rice and parboiled Atap rice have also been waived.

The measures will remain in force until December 31 of 2022. Officials said traders have been paying 62.5 per cent duty on rice imports until now.

The government expects that the price of rice in the market will also decrease this time.

But traders say it will take at least a week to have an impact on the market. Prices are unlikely to drop unless new imported rice arrives in the market.

It should be noted that the import duty was waived on Sunday to control the rice market. Besides, the regulatory duty has been increased to 5 per cent.

Earlier on June 24, the regulatory duty on rice was reduced to 10 per cent. Now another 5 per cent has been reduced.

Rice traders in the capital's Kawran Bazar kitchen market say that the price of rice has been out of reach of common people for last several days. They have been hearing complaints from buyers over the price of rice for the past one year.

A buyer Bijoy Ahmed said, "Due to Coronavirus, there is no income like before. Other members of my family do not work. Even though I have been eating coarse rice for the last one and a half years, now I find it difficult to buy this rice."

Bangladesh Rice Exporters Association President Shah Alam Babu told the Daily Observer that the decision to withdraw duty on rice import should have been taken earlier. Because the dollar and diesel prices increase, now the cost of imports is also high. He said, it will take a few weeks for the imported rice to reach the market.

On Monday, while visiting different kitchen markets including, Karwan Bazar, Mohakhali and Badda-Rampura in the capital this correspondent found coarse rice was being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 60 per kg. 28-29 rice is being sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg. Miniket is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 95 (depending on quality) per kg. Nazir is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg. Basmati, Atap rice are being sold at the previous price of Tk 110 per kg.

The government's market monitoring organization, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), has acknowledged the abnormal price increase in the market. According to the data of TCB, the most total rice sarno is being sold in the market on Monday at Tk 55 to Tk 58 per kg. Which was Tk 55 to Tk 58 a week ago. That is, the price of coarse rice is unchanged this week. But as of the last one month, the price has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 6 per kg.

Paijam rice also increased by Tk 1 to Tk 4 per kg and is being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 62 per kg. Which was sold even a week ago at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg. Also, Nazir rice, which was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 80 earlier, is being sold at the same price this week.

Alam Ali of Shahana Store in Karwan Bazar said that the price of rice is not likely to decrease much. Although it will decrease, it will decrease a little. Because a lot of paddy has been destroyed by flood this year. As a result, paddy has to be bought at a higher price from the farmers.

Anisul Islam of Monir Enterprises, a retailer, said, "I brought rice a week ago. Each sack (50 kg) has increased by Tk 250 to Tk 300. If there is any reason to increase the price of rice or increase the duty, the price increases immediately. And after the instructions to reduce the duty or price, it takes one to two weeks or even a month for the goods to arrive. So it will take time for rice prices to come down."

Imran Hossain, a rice trader in the Segunbagicha kitchen market, "Rice has arrived from the mills on Monday at the same price as before. The price of rice is still high. We have no news of the price reduction."

He said, "It will take one to one and a half weeks for the imported rice to reach the market. Even if the price goes down, it can go down by one or two taka. It will not decrease more than that."

Rejaul Islam, a private service holder, who came to buy rice at Segunbagicha kitchen market in the capital said that the price of rice is increasing abnormally. There is no rice below Tk 60 per kg."

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said the price of rice has started to decrease as Aus paddy has started to appear in the market. Besides, the government has introduced food friendly and OMS programmes for the poor people to control the rice market. If Aus paddy arrives in full swing to the market, the price of rice will come down to a bearable level within a few days.

The Food Minister warned that strict action would be taken against those who caused instability in the rice market by creating an artificial crisis, saying that there is currently enough stock of rice at the government and private levels. Aus paddy has also started to appear in the market. In this situation, I do not see any reason for the increase in the price of rice. Strict action will be taken against those unscrupulous traders who destabilize the market by creating artificial crisis and increasing the price unnecessarily in the hope of making more profit.

















