25 unauthorised health facilities shut down in Dhaka, Ctg



The Directorate General of Health Services conducts a strict drive to shut down illegal health service providers. The photo was taken from Khidmah Life Care Ltd Diagnostic Centre at Bakshi Bazar in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In Dhaka, eight hospitals and diagnostic centres have been sealed off during the operation.

Belal Hossain, Director of Hospital and Clinic branch of the DGHS, confirmed the information on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Ahmadul Kabir, the Additional Director General of the DGHS said that the operation would be conducted nationwide.

The closed institutions in Dhaka are - Khilgaon General Hospital, Central Basabo General Hospital, Kanak General Hospital at Matuail, Salman Hospital & Diagnostic Centre at Shanir Akhra, Khidmah Life Care Diagnostic Centre at Bakshibazar, Dhaka General Hospital at Chankharpool, Hair Transplant Cosmetic Surgery Consultancy and Diagnostic Centre at Banani and Dhaka Pain and Spine Centre.

Besides, the DGHS conducted this operation across the country to close unregistered hospitals, diagnostic centres and clinics.

Seventeen clinics and diagnostic centres were closed in Chattogram Metropolis and Banshkhali in separate operations. Two clinics have been alerted. These hospitals and clinics were providing medical services illegally without any approval. They were immediately shut down.

Civil Surgeon of Chattogram city Dr Mohammad Ilyach Chowdhury said, "From Monday morning, raids have been conducted in six clinics and diagnostic centres of the city. Among them, Desh Medical and Treatment Eye Hospital located on Chatteswari Road has been sealed off for not being able to show valid documents. Health Home and Fair Health Clinic located in Pachlaish residential area have been given 10 days time to meet all the deficiencies. If not fulfilled within that time, the activities of both clinics will be stopped."

Meanwhile, seven unauthorised clinics and diagnostic centres have been sealed off in Banshkhali of Chattogram. These illegal hospitals and diagnostic centres were closed during the operation of the mobile court in different parts of the upazila from 11:00am on Monday.

The closed institutions are -- Unique Diagnostic Centre in Jaldi Union, Mini Lab, Mamni Diagnostic Centre, Modern Diagnostic Centre, National Hospital of Chambal Union and General Hospital of the same area.













