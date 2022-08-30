Fuel oils to cost Tk 5 less per litre from today

The government has cut prices of diesel, octane, kerosene and petrol by Tk 5 for each litre that comes into effect from Monday midnight.

According to a price notification from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the new price of diesel and kerosene would be Tk 109 per litre, price of petrol is Tk 125 per litre , while octane is Tk 130 for a litre.

On August 6 in 2022 retail fuel prices have been hiked to levels not seen since the country's independence in 1971, each litre of octane costs Tk 135 - an increase of 51.7 per cent or Tk 46 from the previous rate of Tk 89. Each litre of petrol costs Tk 130 - an increase of 51.1 per cent or Tk 44 from the previous rate of Tk 86. Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and kerosene reached Tk 114 per litre from Tk 80.which was Tk 51.7 per litre on an average.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the file on Monday afternoon, later we prepared the notice," a senior official of the Energy Division told the Daily Observer.

Earlier, the Energy Ministry sent a proposal to the Prime Minister seeking her approval for the price cut.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday morning that the fuel price will be adjusted within a couple of days as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has reduced import tariff on diesel by 11.25 percentage points in order to cut import cost of the key fuel on Sunday (August 28).

"We are examining the issue, we need some time to calculate how much we could be able to adjust in the price," Nasrul Hamid told journalists at his office on Monday.

He said the fuel price is still volatile in the international market, the fuel price is showing an rising trend, and however, we get some respite as the NBR has reduced tax upon it (fuel) so we are on that line.

Experts asked whether transport fares will also be cut, rather they said that the slashed fares will not have any great impact on inflation or any sector like transport, agriculture, industry or power generation as it is too nominal compared with the hike.

In November 2021, the government hiked diesel and kerosene prices from Tk 65 to Tk 80 per litre - which, however, led to a 27 per cent increase in bus fares, and a 35 per cent increase in launch fares. On June 5, wholesale gas prices were increased by nearly 23 per cent.

"It is estimated that the diesel price rise will force farmers to spend an additional Tk 4,000 in irrigation per hectare of Boro production. This is a crop that makes up 53 per cent of our total rice production. Around 75 per cent of all irrigation equipment is diesel-run," Prof Anu Muhammad, a professor of Dhaka University, said.

Data from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) suggests that paddy farming burnt over 15 per cent of the 46 lakh tonnes of diesel used in FY 2020-21.

