Dhaka strongly protests Yangon's mortar shelling

Myanmar envoy summoned to Foreign Ministry, handed over note verbale

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh strongly condemned the incident of mortar shells fired from across the Myanmar border which landed within its territory on Monday.
The Foreign Ministry has summoned Myanmar's Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe in Dhaka to lodge a protest in this connection through a note verbale so that such incidents do not happen again.
On Sunday, two unexploded mortar shells were found near Ghumdhum's Tumbru border in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari. Police said the shells fell close to a mosque half a kilometre from the border. Authorities believe the shells were      fired during a confrontation between the Myanmar Border Police and a rebel group.
We have lodged a strong protest through a note verbale so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned the incident," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.
The shells caused no damage or casualties, but spread panic among residents who have been hearing sounds of gunfights for two weeks from the other side of the border.
A senior BGB officer said the border security force was looking into the matter.
Foreign Secretary Masud said on Sunday that Dhaka would launch an investigation to determine whether the shells were fired into Bangladesh accidentally or not.


