Miscreants attack UP chairman in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Aug 29: A union parishad (UP) chairman came under attack with sharp weapons by unidentified miscreants, apparently an episode in a longstanding feud in Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia.

The injured was identified as Helal Uddin, 55, chairman of Ariya Union Parishad and president of the Union Awami League.

Two miscreants on a motorcycle hacked Helal Uddin indiscriminately around 10:30pm on Sunday, according to police, when he was returning home from Kalidaspur market on some personal errand.

The assailants fled the scene leaving him seriously injured, said SM Jabid Hasan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur police station.

Later, he was rushed to Kushtia Medical College Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the OC added.

"We are investigating the attack", added the OC Jabid. -UNB