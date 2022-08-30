Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

AKDN, Indian HC discuss collaboration in edu sector in BD

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has visited the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, the latest addition to an integrated global network of non-profit, non-denominational, residential schools known as the Aga Khan Academies.
The Aga Khan Development Network's (AKDN) Diplomatic Resident Representative Munir M. Merali welcomed the high commissioner on Sunday.
Accompanying the High Commissioner were Shubham Yadav, Second Secretary (Projects & Acting Director, IGCC) and Rajinder Singh - Second Secretary (Education).
During his meeting with the students of the middle-school, High Commissioner Doraiswami discussed the importance of a good education as a requisite to be able to participate in a globally integrated modern economy.
As part of his engagement, Doraiswami encouraged students to be driven by their own imagination and pursue the best education possible - and become leaders in their careers of choice.
In a meeting with the Academy's teachers, representative Merali introduced the High Commissioner to staff from India.
He also met with the participants a part of the Academy's Teacher Preparation Programme, which consists of local graduates who will train to become International Baccalaureate (IB) certified teachers and spend part of their programme at the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad in India, where they will be mentored by skilled IB teachers and gain hands-on knowledge inside and outside the classroom.
A week before, the Academy opened its doors for the first time to 575 students who began their first academic year at the new 17-acre, state-of-the-art, award-winning campus.
The Academy in Dhaka follows the highly successful models established by the Academies in Mombasa, Kenya, Hyderabad, India and Maputo, Mozambique.
Following the tour of the campus, Representative Merali, and High Commissioner Doraiswami discussed potential areas of collaboration to improve the quality of education and teaching in Bangladesh.
Areas discussed include facilitating Bangladeshis selected to train at the Academy in Hyderabad, India and the Indian High Commission offering to provide language, arts, and cultural programmes for the students at the Academy in Dhaka.
The High Commissioner also informed of a robust scholarship program sponsored by the High Commission that is available to all qualified Bangladeshi students who may wish to pursue higher education at some of the leading universities and educational institutes in India.
On behalf of AKDN, Representative Merali conveyed his appreciation for the support accorded by the Indian government and the relevant local State authorities to the Network's activities in India and thanked the High Commissioner for gifting the sanitizing machines and reading books to the Academy.
The AKDN Forum Members also met and appreciated the visit of the delegation of the Indian High Commission to the Academy.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Miscreants attack UP chairman in Kushtia
AKDN, Indian HC discuss collaboration in edu sector in BD
Case filed against father over Brac student's death
Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Probe body formed over Natore train derailment
IIUC, US Embassy exchange meet held
An exchange meeting between the representatives of the American Embassy
Cop killed in Bogura road crash


Latest News
HC directs to remove instigating FB posts, YouTube videos
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
Govt to appeal HC ruling on scrapping prior permission to arrest officials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft