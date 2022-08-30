Case filed against father over Brac student's death

A case has been filed against Shahin Alam, 48, father of Sanjana Mosaddika, 21, a student of BRAC University who committed suicide by jumping from the roof top of a 10-storey building in Dakkshinkhan area of the capital on Saturday.

DMP Dakkshinkhan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mamunur Rahman said that on behalf of the victim's family, Sanjana's mother Umme Salma Moni filed a case against the victim's father, on Sunday.

Police is conducting raids to nab Shahin as he was hiding since his daughter allegedly jumped off a 10-storey building and died, he added. Family sources said that on Saturday afternoon, Sanjana received serious injuries as she jumped from the roof of a 10-storey building in Dakkshinkhan area.

She was first taken to a local hospital, as her condition deteriorated she was rushed to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

Around 4:30 pm she was declared dead by the duty doctors there. Police sources said in a note written before the suicide, Sanjana blamed her father for her death.












