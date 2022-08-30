Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Case filed against father over Brac student's death

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

A case has been filed against Shahin Alam, 48, father of Sanjana Mosaddika, 21, a student of BRAC University who committed suicide by jumping from the roof top of a 10-storey building in Dakkshinkhan area of the capital on Saturday.
DMP Dakkshinkhan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mamunur Rahman said that on behalf of the victim's family, Sanjana's mother Umme Salma Moni filed a case against the victim's father, on Sunday.
Police is conducting raids to nab Shahin as he was hiding since his daughter allegedly jumped off a 10-storey building and died, he added. Family sources said that on Saturday afternoon, Sanjana received serious injuries as she jumped from the roof of a 10-storey building in Dakkshinkhan area.
She was first taken to a local hospital, as her condition deteriorated she was rushed to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).
Around 4:30 pm she was declared dead by the duty doctors there. Police sources said in a note written before the suicide, Sanjana blamed her father for her death.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Miscreants attack UP chairman in Kushtia
AKDN, Indian HC discuss collaboration in edu sector in BD
Case filed against father over Brac student's death
Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Probe body formed over Natore train derailment
IIUC, US Embassy exchange meet held
An exchange meeting between the representatives of the American Embassy
Cop killed in Bogura road crash


Latest News
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
Govt to appeal HC ruling on scrapping prior permission to arrest officials
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft