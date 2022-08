Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University













Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Prof Dr Md Mahbubul Alam Joarder along with other officials places wreath on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 47th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day at Tungipara on Monday. photo: observer