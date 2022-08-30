Probe body formed over Natore train derailment

NATORE, Aug 29: A five-member committee will investigate the derailment of the Dhaka-bound Padma Express train at Abdulpur Junction in Natore on Sunday afternoon, said the authorities.

Asim Kumar Talukder, General Manager (GM) of Bangladesh Railway (West) ordered the probe headed by Divisional Transportation Officer Anwar Hossain, said Abdulpur Station Master Ziauddin Mahmud.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven working days, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dhaka-bound Padma Express train from Rajshahi veered off the tracks at Abdulpur Junction Station around 4:45pm, according to Nizam Uddin, the master of Abdulpur Station.

A relief train from Ishwardi went to the scene to salvage the derailed train and after over 2 hours' efforts, the rail communication resumed around 7 pm, the official added.

There was no report of any casualty in the accident. -UNB















