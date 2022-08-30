Video
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:18 PM
City News

IIUC, US Embassy exchange meet held

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 29: An exchange meeting between the representatives of the American Embassy and the authorities of International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) was held on Monday in the university.
The meeting discussed the USA government scholarship programme for teachers and students and higher education opportunities in the USA.
Cultural Affairs Attache of the American Embassy Sharlina Hossain Morgan, Cultural Affairs Specialist Raihana Sultana, English Language Programmes Coordinator Shawn Karmakar, Programme Specialist of the American Embassy in Nepal Vishwa Gautam and Regional English Language Officer of Nepal Dr Nabila Masoumi were present in the meeting.
The programme conducted by Assistant Professor of English Department Muhib Ullah while IIUC Vice-Chancellor Professor Anwarul Azim Arif, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Mashrurul Mawla, Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Chairman of the Department of English Language and Literature Mohammad Sharwar Alam, Registrar AFM Aktaruzzaman Kaisar, Institute of Modern Director of Languages Mohamad Iftekhar Uddin were present among others.


