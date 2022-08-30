Cop killed in Bogura road crash

BOGURA, Aug 29: A sub-inspector (SI) was killed when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw he was in on Bogura-Naogaon regional highway in Sadar upazila of Bogura, said police on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra Sarker, 38, of Naogaon. He was posted in 4th Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Cox's Bazar.

The accident occurred on Sunday night, when a speeding truck hit the auto rickshaw on the highway while SI Bikash was returning from Chapainawabganj to his residence in Bogura, leaving the occupants of the auto rickshaw seriously injured, said Selim Reza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar police station.

Later, locals rushed the injured to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where the doctor declared Bikash dead, he added.

Police couldn't seize the killer truck as it fled immediately after the accident, said the OC. The body will be handed over to the deceased's family after completing legal procedures, he added. -UNB













