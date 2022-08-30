Man to die for murder in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Aug 29: A Manikganj court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing a worker over previous enmity.

The condemned convict is Hridoy Hossain, 32 of Brahmandi village in Doulatpur upazila of Manikganj district.

Manikganj District and Session Judge Joyosree Samaddar handed down the punishment.

The court also fined Tk 20,000 to Hridoy.

According to the prosecution, the convict stabbed Arif, 28, a paddy worker, to death over previous enmity while he was working at a paddy field at Beltala village in Saturia upazila on May 12, this year. -UNB









