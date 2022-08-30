Video
DMP arrests 55 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 55 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of August 28, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.
During the anti-drug raids, police seized 151 grams and 100 puria (small packets) of heroin, 925 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 10.710 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 90 bottles of phensidyle syrup and four litres of foreign liquor from their possessions, the release added.
Police filed 40 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.     -BSS


