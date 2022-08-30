

Joint forces operation on Rohingya camps soon



However, on one hand we welcome the planned joint forces operation while on the other the operation has been long overdue.



Ranging from murder, drug smuggling to other criminal activities, a section of the Rohingyas have gradually emerged as a security threat for Bangladesh in the past 5 years. Moreover, a series of deadly clashes in the past couple of years between two Rohingya groups at the rfugee camps in Cox's Bazar has only manifested the looming security threat in our country.



The point, however, unless the security threat is seriously addressed soon - it has all potentials of spreading to other camps and areas by inviting all-out anarchy and instability - not only within the camps but going beyond the country and region as well.



During the time of writing, our law enforcers have already identified a significant number of Rohingya members reportedly involved in various criminal activities ranging from robbery, abductions to smuggling of arms and drugs in the region. And in recent years the community's members have become targets of human trafficking networks. On that note - the least we expect is innocent Rohingya refugees sheltered in our country becoming victims of human trafficking.



As far as the expected joint operations are concerned, the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, Ansar, Armed Police Battalion, and Police will jointly conduct operations inside and outside the refugee camps based on specific information based on 'need and reality'.



At the same time it is important to bring all Rohingya camps scattered along the southern region under a surveillance scanner. It has been reported that many refugees are communicating over mobile phones with Myanmar Sim Cards while residing within our territory, this must be stopped the quickest. It won't be surprising, in case some refugees are found to be covertly operating on behalf of Myanmar intelligence apparatus.



Understandably, establishing round-the-clock surveillance in as many as 34 heavily congested Rohingya camps, housing over a million Rohingyas will be a challenging task for our joint forces. But to soon launch a long-drawn-out operation is a dire security necessity.



