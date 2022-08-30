Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop cyber bullying

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

While the widespread use of technology in our daily lives has surely aided us in many ways, at the same time, it has its fair share of cons. Cyber bullying is one of them and has become a major concern in recent times especially among teenagers. Some unethical individuals steal personal information of others including photos and videos and make them available online for the public to shame the victims. As soon as the materials go viral, the victims are stigmatised by the online community as lack of empathy prevails. This in turn has severe consequences on the victims, at times leading to suicide in worst-case scenarios.

Online harassment is absolutely unacceptable. It is a shame that in a civilised society, such behaviour still exists. Even though we now have strict cyber laws, bullying online is often disregarded. The authorities need to monitor such acts and impose severe punishments for the netizens who are involved with cyber bullying or shaming innocent people online. Moreover, as users, we too should be more cautious about our actions regarding what we share online and with whom. If we fail to address this issue immediately, it will only get worse with time.
Salma Akter
New Eskaton, Dhaka


