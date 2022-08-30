Bangladesh: Global economic crisis hammers south Asia’s export powerhouse

Boom time

Following the end of British colonial rule on the Indian subcontinent in 1947, Bangladesh became a province of Pakistan, before gaining independence in 1971 after a devastating civil war that left the new country stricken by famine.



The economy made significant strides in the decades that followed. Low-skilled manufacturing took off, helped by tax breaks and duty-free access to wealthy markets, creating mass employment for women as well as men. Overseas remittances also provided much-needed capital.



Poverty halved from 58.8 per cent in 1991 to 24.3 per cent in 2016, while education and health indicators such as literacy and infant mortality also improved. Bangladesh's per-capita income of $2,500 is now higher than that of both India and Pakistan. The UN plans to reclassify Bangladesh from "least developed country" to developing-country status by 2026.



"Bangladesh was nowhere, not [even] on the map, as an economy," Kamal says. That has changed "through our hard work".



Since the 1980s, Bangladesh's garment industry has grown from 4 per cent to 80 per cent of the country's exports, which total more than $50bn, according to the country's garments exporters association. Most employees are women. "This sector has addressed the unemployment problem a lot," says Sarker, himself a former assembly-line worker. "Before there were child marriages; now girls have jobs."



Yet this growth has been blighted by labour exploitation and dangerous working conditions, including the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory building in 2013 that killed more than 1,000 people. Sarwer Hossain, a union leader in Ashulia, says that working conditions have since improved but more progress is needed, with injuries and deadly accidents continuing. The minimum wage of 8,000 taka ($84) a month has also not increased since 2018, he adds. This has left workers vulnerable to inflation, which stood at 7.5 per cent year-on-year in July.



Like many workers in Sarker's cap factory, 18-year-old Rezwana Akhtar left the rural poverty of her village a year ago for a job in the city. While many of her school friends are now married and outside the workforce, even the minimum wage helps give workers like Akhtar an income and independence. But it remains a difficult life - her anxiety compounded by the recent inflation in her rent.

"In the villages, we did not have jobs," she says. "But life is harder here in the city. In the village I could go to school and I had food to eat. Here, everything is expensive."



Bangladesh: global economic crisis hammers south Asia's export powerhouse - 2022 economic collapse - Economy - Public News Time

Her story underscores not only how marginal the gains from this global industry are, but how easily they can be swept away. The garments sector helped shield Bangladesh during the pandemic, with exports rising to a record as locked-down consumers overseas shopped for clothes online. But it is now starting to feel the strain. The IMF warns that demand for Bangladesh's cornerstone industry's products will suffer due to slowing growth in major buyers in the US and European countries. "This is definitely going to affect export performance going forward," the fund says.



The country's garment makers import everything from raw materials to machinery. David Hasanat, chair of Dhaka-based manufacturer Viyellatex Groups, says the price of cotton had increased more than 50 per cent, but that his company was only able to pass on about 10 per cent of that cost to buyers. "Eventually [the higher costs] will give us more pain," he says.



The rising import bill has taken a toll on Bangladesh's foreign reserves, which have fallen to less than $40bn, from more than $45bn last year. While this remains enough for about five months' worth of imports, Dhaka university's Titumir says he expects it to fall below three months' import cover - the level economists often consider critical - by the end of the year.

He argues that the situation is laying bare "cracks in the economy", from Bangladesh's slowing poverty reduction to its stagnating wages and rising debt. He argues that this has "exposed the [success] story that we hear as a kind of a mirage".



'Taking flight from riskier assets'

Steve Cochrane, chief Asia-Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics, argues that because South Asian countries did not suffer as much as other regions during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, they were not compelled to undertake the economic reforms that would have insulated them from the worst of this year's crisis.

Unlike Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan "have never really been forced to try to improve economic policymaking", he says. "Rather, they are engaged in a seemingly endless rounds of negotiations with the IMF, with individual creditors and with internal constituencies, that never seem to come to an end and seldom result in permanent policy changes."



An inside view of a house during evening at Kalabogi village in Khulna

Kalabogi village in Khulna. Bangladesh had until recently been better insulated from recent economic shocks, in part because of its successful export sector © Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA/Shutterstock



Sri Lanka, in particular, was storing up problems long before the pandemic, enacting sharp tax cuts in 2019 while borrowing heavily from bondholders and countries like China for infrastructure projects that failed to generate returns. Pakistan also struggled with a low tax base and a chronically weak export sector.



"What makes Pakistan and Sri Lanka stand out is that a lot of their borrowing was done in foreign currency - this is what underpinned the issues that are coming to a head now," says Shilan Shah, senior economist with Capital Economics. "Then the impact of the war in Ukraine caused investors globally to take flight from riskier assets."



Recommended

Bangladesh: global economic crisis hammers south Asia's export powerhouse - 2022 economic collapse - Economy - Public News Time



India, with its better economic management, strong services sector and lower debt-to-GDP ratio, has remained insulated from direct spillover from its neighbours' financial distress. However, officials in New Delhi are worried the crisis might allow Beijing to flex its regional leverage.



"Sri Lanka is deemed geopolitically pretty important, given Chinese investment into Sri Lanka and the default on the port [of Hambantota], which was taken over by China," Shah says. "That is a huge concern for India."



While talks with Dhaka on a lending facility remain nascent, IMF staff will travel to Sri Lanka this week to continue talks on a bailout with Ranil Wickremesinghe, the new president. The IMF also reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan in July to lend $1.2bn as part of an existing $7bn assistance package, but it remains subject to approval by the Washington lender's executive board, which is due to meet on August 29.



In Ashulia, Akhtar and the other young workers worry about how they're going to continue paying for rent and food on top of supporting families in their villages. "How much more do we need to earn to keep paying?" she asks.



"All [workers'] dreams involve money," says Hossain, the union leader. "But they don't have alternatives other than working here. What they want is to save enough money to have a house and a good life."

Source: The Financial Times Limited

















