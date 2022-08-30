Import impacts on income from external sectors

Sustainability of export-oriented industries depends on overseas sales. Export oriented industries are often called as 'sweat shop'. It particularly helps to generate employment at low wages. However, such low wages are a support to purchasing power to the domestic economy for trading activities. Inflows from export facilitate economic activities immensely, no doubt. There are many windows to promote exports like duty free quota free market access, different agreements and many more. There is alternative solution to promote export.



Depreciation of local currency is a supportive tool to the exporters, among others. Export of 1 US dollar, say, bringing local currency of 100 units may be 120 units if depreciated by twenty percent. This way of currency price setting helps exporters to have 120 units of local currency or more despite decrease in export volume. The recent market trend shows that Taka is on depreciation trend due to huge demand for import payments.



The depreciating trend in currency is prevailing in export oriented emerging markets. Depreciation in currency supports foreign importers for buying more manufactured goods. Global trade war in some cases is leading to happen currency war, acclaimed by developed trade partner countries. Benefits of currency depreciation of major trading partners is visible if we look closely. Recent disruption of global supply chains leads Taka to depreciate, but Bangladesh is in better position compared to many other of her peers.



It is sure that import costs will reduce to the extent of the depreciation level of foreign currency from which import is executed. As such, price of foreign goods needs to be reduced. But in real life case, price is not found decreased. Importers do not face such pressure from consumers. It should have been at downward trend in line with change in price of currency of the suppliers' country.



Maintaining price of local currency at overvalued stage hits export sectors; competitiveness decreases. Slow growth in global trade makes doubled edged problems: reduced export orders and reduced export revenue at overvalued local currency. Operating margin in this situation does not support to meet recurring expenses, resulting in closure of industries. Situation of industries closure stops external flows in to the economy. Domestic trading, heart of the economy, may face recessionary pressure.



Overvalued currency helps importers in the short run. They will face reality in the long run when purchasing power of mass people, basically employed in sweat shops, face evaporation. Hence their incremental earnings occurred due to inactivity in policy intervention needs to be activated depending on the situation,



It is recognized that trade is the growth engine of an economy. Export is a generator of autonomous purchasing capacity since its output is consumed by people residing abroad. Domestic sectors including import substitute industries cannot absorb huge manpower as can be accommodated by export sectors. Vulnerability in this sector may paralyze overall activities. But situation of global currency war favors importers.



The situation of depreciated currency with adequate export orders does not require supports to exporters but slow orders entail policy supports for their sustainability. Export subsidy and low-cost finance may be supports, but these need to be phased out on graduation from LDC status. To sustain in business is to retain mass manpower which is a great challenge for maintaining recurring expenses. Where comes the incremental amount in case of inadequate orders or industries are on run at under capacity is a question.



People cannot produce all goods and services required to maintain livelihood. People do specific work under the division of labor. Income received in money helps to buy required goods and services. To facilitate the transactions, money plays the role as medium of exchange. Unemployed people can be facilitated with money pouring from helicopters. This system can help to clear domestic market if economy is in capacity to produce sufficient outputs. Financing by maintaining deficit fiscal management basically works as autonomous money to clear goods from the market. But insufficient output with excess injection of money in the economy brings inflation.



It is true that we need imports ranging from consumer goods to industrial ones. Import substitute industries are being supported through tariff wall at import stage. Additional support by way of undervalued local currency should boost up these sectors with huge employment. But reality shows different, not in our country but globally. Success stories of development through import substitute industrialization without basic input contents are rare. On the other hand, East Asian emerging economies advanced with export led model. Autonomous flows from external sources have huge impact on domestic trade engine to move up.



It is true in sense that imports help to export employment. Export imports employment, on the other side. Unless local value addition is sufficient, import substitute industries cannot create employment to such extent as required. But low value addition in sweat shops can give sufficient employment, as readymade garment sector is doing in Bangladesh since long. So, there needs policy trade off to balance the situation.

