Kazi Nazrul’s death anniv observed in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Aug 29: The 46th death anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was observed in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The day was observed with discussion, recitation, song and dance organized by 'Shahjadpur Sammilito Sangskritik Kendra' at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Shahjadpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Azad Rahman was present as the chief guest at the programme with Nazrul Sangskritik Parishad Director Md Bayezid Hossain in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Mamunur Rashid Liaquat, Assistant Professor Mahbubur Rahman Milan, Azmat Ali, Ibrahim Girls High School Principal Kamrunnahar Luky, and eminent poet and journalist Atiq Siddiqui attended the programme as special guests.

Samilita Sangskritik Kendra President AA Shahidullah Bablu, its General Secretary Korban Ali Lavlu and cultural personality Kazi Shawkat, among others, were also present at that time.