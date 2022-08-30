91 detained on different charges in 4 dists

A total of 91 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Noakhali and Naogaon, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 69 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining 15 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge voulume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 29 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

CHATTOGRAM: Four people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

A trolley man of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) was detained along with four gold bars worth about Tk 32 lakh from Shah Amanat International Airport in the city on Saturday.

The detainee was identified as Md Ismail, a resident of Hathazari Upazila.

On information, Ismail was arrested from the parking area of the airport at around 10:30am, said Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan, director of Shah Amanat Airport.

The gold bars were seized from the bags he was carrying on his trolley at that time.

Legal actions will be taken against Ismail in this regard, the official added.

On the other hand, three Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) personnel were detained on Thursday for assaulting and abusing an army personnel at Chattogram Railway Station in the city.

In a drive, members of (RAB-7) personnel detained them from the rail station premises on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested RNB members are Md Mahin Hasan Rakib, 23, Riton Chakma, 24, and Md Rabiul Islam, 30.

RAB-7 Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf confirmed the matter on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the railway authorities suspended them from service.

NOAKHALI: Three people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Friday.

Two activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were arrested by police while they were fleeing after setting CNG auto-rickshaw on fire from Sonaimuri bypass area in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Mustafa, 40, son of Siddik Ullah, a resident of Kaushular Bagh Village under Sonaimuri Municipality, and Rintu, 50, son of Abdul Gani Master, a resident of Kathali Village under the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun Rashid said that a group of BNP Jamaat activists vandalized CNG auto-rickshaws parked on the side of the road in the bypass area of Noakhali-Cumilla regional highway. At that time, they set fire to a CNG and were arrested by the patrolling police.

Police filed a sabotage case against 50 to 60 anonymous persons as plaintiff on Saturday morning in connection with the incident, the OC added.

Meanwhile, police arrested a local leader of Swecchasebak Dal for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and posting distorted pictures on Facebook in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.

Sonaimuri police arrested him from Nawabpur area of Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

The arrested person is Masum, 25, son of Abul Khair, a resident of Paschimpara Village under Sonaimuri Municipality. He is the joint convener of Sonaimuri Upazila Unit of Swecchasebak Dal.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harun Rashid said that arrested Mamun made derogatory comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and posted distorted pictures of the Prime Minister on Facebook.

Sonaimuri Municipality Mayor Nurul Haque Chowdhury lodged a general diary with the PS in this connection.

Later on, police arrested him using information technology.

NAOGAON: A total of 15 people were arrested on different charges in Mohadevpur and Manda upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested seven people including two warranted criminals and a woman on different charges from Mohadevpur Upazila on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Aklima Begum, 28, wife of Anwar Hossain of Paharpur Village; Babua Bhuiyan, 55, son of late Lal Chand Bhuiyan of Mataji Narayanpur Village; Nizam Uddin, 60, son of late Abdullah of Gopinathpur; Pradip Shah, 38, son of Rubia of Kachhail; Ferdous, 31, son of Mozaffar of Shiali; Shahin Alam, 30, son of Mozaffar Hossain of Ramraipur Village; and Selim Hossain, son of late Abdur Rahman of Bhabanipur Bus Stand area in the upazila.

Of the arrested, Shahin and Selim were warranted criminals.

The rest were detained on different charges.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Saturday following the court orders.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, eight people have been detained by police on different charges in separate drives from Manda Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Saidur Rahman, 50, son of late Akimuddin of Khagra Village; Shahin Alam, 23, son of Abdul Mannan of Borddapur Dighirpar; Atiqur Rahman, 35, son of late Nabir Uddin of Deluabari Dakshinpara; and Abdul Haqim, 45, son of Mohsin Ali of Khudiadanga Diarpara in the upazila of the district; and Shamim Islam, 32, son of Abdus Samad Shah, and Mofazzal Hossain, 26, son of Gias Uddin of Malshira Village under Kamargaon Union; and Sagar Ali alias Rubel, 28, son of Rezaul Karim of Chowbaria Natun Gorur Haat area under Bharshon Union in Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the upazila on Thursday, and arrested them on different charges.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following the court orders, the OC added.











