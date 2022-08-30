

A sports competition for autistic children was held in Natore on Sunday. District Sports Office organized the sporting event on the premises of Autistic Children School in the town. DC M Shamim Ahmed, as the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners while District Sports Officer Rafiqul Islam was in the chair. Natore Press Club President Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon was also present there as the special guest. A total of 80 students of the autistic school took part in the competition. photo: observer