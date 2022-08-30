Video
Home Countryside

Motorcyclist crushed under train at Bagha

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Aug 29: A motorcycle was crushed under a train in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shahin Hossain, 32, son of Nazim Uddin, a resident of Amhati area in Sadar Upazila of Natore District.
Local sources said Shahin was coming to Arani Municipality in the upazila from his home at around 2:30pm riding by a motorcycle.
On the way, a Rajshahi-bound train from Ishwardi hit him while he along with his vehicle was passing Arani Rail Crossing on the Arani-Puthia road, leaving critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Shahin succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH while undergoing treatment.
Gateman of Arani Rail Crossing Layeb Uddin confirmed the incident.


