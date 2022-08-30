Two murdered in Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek, 55, a resident of Bainnaghona area under Monama Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hossain, son of the deceased Malek, and Naibur, son of Nurul Amin of the area, were locked in an altercation over a Ludo game at around 9 pm. Hearing the news, Malek and Nurul rushed to the scene, engaged in a quarrel.

At one stage, Nurul indiscriminately struck Malek with a sharp machete, leaving Malek seriously injured. Two other people were also injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Malek dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pekua Police Station (PS) Farhad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was beaten to death over plucking guava from a tree in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Asad Khan, 60, a resident of Jhalshuka Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shaheen locked into an altercation with Asad over plucking guava in the morning. At one stage of the altercation, Shaheen hit Asad with an oar, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested three people for questioning in this regard.

Nabinagar PS OC Md Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident.











