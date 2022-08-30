Video
Home Countryside

Farmers deprived of fertiliser for dealership irregularity at Sapahar

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, Aug 29: Farmers are suffering in Sapahar Upazila of the district due to irregularity practice by fertiliser dealers of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).
BCIC's union level dealers got dealership according to the rules and regulations of the government. But now they are breaching norms of sales. Allegedly, they are selling bulk of fertiliser to other shops.
According to trading sources, in the absence of government policy implementation, this illegal sale of fertiliser to the shops is taking place.
Dealers of Sadar Upazila and Tilna Union are selling out fertilisers to their area shops secretly. Union farmers are not getting     fertiliser.
Proprietor Mahadev Saha of Shahi Traders is Tilna Union dealer. But he has no activities at the union. He hanged a signboard in one Saiful Islam's Bhai Bhai Traders , a small shop at Tilna Bazar, and sold several bags of fertiliser for few months, it was alleged.
The government has given union level dealership to ensure supply of fertiliser to farmers. No farmer is yet to get fertiliser from Shashi Traders.
At present, he is selling his allocated fertiliser at Saiful's shop but introducing himself as employee. Now question has been raised by locals, whether, someone other is running such trading in the name of Mohadev Saha.
Many farmers of Tilna Union said, "There is no dealer in our union. We have to bring fertiliser from Shashi Bazar and other areas."
When contacted with a mobile number carried on the signboard of the shop, one received it but switched off instantly, saying, "I'm sick."
Tilna Union Chairman Moslem Uddin said, "The government has appointed union-wise dealers.  But dealers are not informing me who is distributing fertiliser to whom and where."
Agriculture Officer Shapla Khatun said, "We're asking Shashi Traders and Mammatsaha Traders time and again for taking fertiliser to the union."
Agriculture Officer Maniruzzaman Toki said, accountability letters have been issued against their irregularities.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun could not be found over mobile phone as he was at a district level meeting.


