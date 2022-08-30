4,846 school children get corona vaccines in Rajshahi City

RAJSHAHI, Aug 29: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) administered corona vaccines to 4,846 children aged from five to 11.11 years till Monday.

This information was confirmed by the public relations officer of RCC through a press release.

According to the press release, the ongoing vaccination programme will continue for the 14 next days in the RCC area. The vaccination started at 9am and continued for the whole day.

On the 5th day-Monday, these vaccinated children are students of 44 schools at different wards of RCC.











