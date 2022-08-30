Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two students found dead in Natore, Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondents

An SSC examinee and a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Khulna, on Sunday.
NATORE: Police recovered the body of an SSC examinee from a cropland in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, son of day-labourer Rashedul Islam of Kakfo Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Pirganj High School in Sadar Upazila of the district this year.
Police and local sources said Zahidul lived in his grandfather's house in Darabpur Kathalbaria Village in Sadar Upazila.
However, he went out of the house on Saturday afternoon saying that he will donate blood to one of his neighbours, but he did not return.
Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a cropland in Kakfo Village under Bagatipara Upazila on Sunday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.     
KHULNA: The hanging body of a college girl was recovered by police from Sonadanga Hafiznagar area in the city on Sunday   morning.
The deceased was identified as Khadija Khatun, 17, daughter of Aslam Ali, a resident of Sonadanga Hafiznagar area of the city. She was a student of Khulna College.
Police sources said locals spotted her body which was hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at around 9am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kazi Nazrul’s death anniv observed in Sirajganj
91 detained on different charges in 4 dists
A sports competition for autistic children was held in Natore
Motorcyclist crushed under train at Bagha
Two murdered in Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria
Farmers deprived of fertiliser for dealership irregularity at Sapahar
4,846 school children get corona vaccines in Rajshahi City
Two students found dead in Natore, Khulna


Latest News
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
In utter disregard to the glory of the Liberation War
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft