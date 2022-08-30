Two students found dead in Natore, Khulna

An SSC examinee and a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Khulna, on Sunday.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of an SSC examinee from a cropland in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, son of day-labourer Rashedul Islam of Kakfo Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Pirganj High School in Sadar Upazila of the district this year.

Police and local sources said Zahidul lived in his grandfather's house in Darabpur Kathalbaria Village in Sadar Upazila.

However, he went out of the house on Saturday afternoon saying that he will donate blood to one of his neighbours, but he did not return.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a cropland in Kakfo Village under Bagatipara Upazila on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

KHULNA: The hanging body of a college girl was recovered by police from Sonadanga Hafiznagar area in the city on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khadija Khatun, 17, daughter of Aslam Ali, a resident of Sonadanga Hafiznagar area of the city. She was a student of Khulna College.

Police sources said locals spotted her body which was hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
















