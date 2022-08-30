4 killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a woman and a policeman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barishal, Bogura, Panchagarh and Netrakona, on Sunday and Monday.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sultana Begum, 22, wife of Raju Chowkidar, a resident of Namasar Village in Naria Upazila of Shariatpur District.

The injured are Sultana's husband Raju Chowkidar, 27, and their son Ayan, 2.

Police and local sources said Sultana along with her husband and son was going to Kuakata from Shariatpur in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Atipara area on Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Wazirpur Upazila, which left the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sultana dead.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gournadi Highway Police Station (PS) Sheikh Bellal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: A policeman was killed after a truck smashed an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra, son of Nimai Chandra, hailed from Naogaon District. He was an assistant sub-inspector of Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind on the Bogura-Naogaon regional highway in Erulia area at around 9 pm, leaving its passenger Bikash critically injured.

Injured Bikash was rescued and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members following legal procedures, the OC added.

PANCHAGARH: A teenage boy was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Atwari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 18, son of Budu Mia, a resident of Shahapara area under Toria Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, two speedy motorcycles were collided head-on in Shahapara area of the upazila in the afternoon, leaving one of the motorcyclists Nazrul dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

NETRAKONA: A young man was killed in a road accident in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Habikul, 20, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Dashal-Thakurbarikanda Village under Durgapur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Habikul was returning home carrying sand in his lorry from the Someshwar River at noon. At that time, the lorry turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Doibathel area, which left its driver Habikul dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Durgapur PS Inspector (Investigation) Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













