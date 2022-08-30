‘Nobody can cast false vote through EVM’

KHULNA, Aug 29: Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana in the district on Sunday said, nobody can cast false vote through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"A voter can cast only one vote through the EVM. The EVM is environment-friendly. As ballot paper does not need, huge time will not be killed in vote casting," she came up with the remark while addressing a press briefing after inspecting voter list updating activities in Dighalia Upazila in Khulna.

The Election Commission (EC) is aiming at holding a free, fair and impartial election, she added.

The EC is hopeful that all political parties would participate in the upcoming general elections under the EC, he further said.

There is no alternative to a correct voter list and accountability of the election will dependent on it, she maintained.

Both candidates and voters are the heart of any election. Voters are enlisted every year.

So hectic publicity can make youths interested to see their names in the voter list, she asked officials concerned.

Regional Election Commissioner Md Humayun Kabir, Senior District Election Officer M Mazharul Islam, Dighalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahbubul Alam, Senhati Union Parishad Chairman Zia Gazi, Upazila Election Officer Soumen Biswas, among others, were present at the press briefing.

Later on Commissioner Rasheda Sultana handed over NID to 10 new voters.












