Local fishes appear dearth at Batiaghata



The photo shows a fish market in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, fish production has decreased in river, canal, ditch and other water bodies because of destroying fry with fishing nets.

But heir assumption is rejected by the Department of Fisheries (DoF). DoF sources said, there are 31 small and big haats and bazaars in seven unions of the upazila. These are sitting daily or two days in a week.

Village people can no longer purchase fishes due to unbridled price and dearth of supply, the DoF sources added.

That is why they are purchasing farmed pungus and climbing fish.

A consumer Prof Enayet Ali Biswas at Batiaghata Haat said, local fish species are no longer available at haats and bazaars; once there were huge piles of fishes in haats and bazaars, he added.

"We're no longer getting tengra, koi (climbing fish), stinging cat fish, catfish, parse, taaki, puti and shrimp like before. These are thinly arriving. Prices of these fishes are also beyond purchasing capacities of middle-income people like us," he maintained.

Seller Iqbal Hossain said, plain water fishes have been destroyed due to netting Bagda-Galda fry. But the DoF is not overseeing strictly, he added.

"We come to haat and bazaar with very poor supply. Our trading is keeping limited with farmed pungus and climbing fish," he added.

Batiaghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Manirul Mamun said, river water can no longer enter localities because of embankment of the Water Development Board (WDB); the rainfall is also not so adequate; besides, excessive use of insecticide in paddy and watermelon, egg and fry are getting damaged in canal and beel; that is why the fish crisis has appeared.









