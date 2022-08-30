Video
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022
BJP using probe agencies to dislodge elected govt: Mamata

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Aug 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the central agencies and "ill-gotten money of the BJP" are being used to dislodge elected state governments run by parties that are opposed to the saffron camp.
She vowed to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing a rally of her party's student wing, Ms Banerjee said a malicious campaign has been unleashed against senior Trinamool leaders, including her, Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee.
"The BJP is branding everybody as thieves. They are campaigning in a way as if all of us in the Trinamool are thieves and only the BJP and its leaders are holy. Had I not been in politics, I would have torn out their tongues," she said.
Apprehending that Firhad Hakim might be arrested as he was recently summoned by the central agencies, the Trinamool supremo said, "If he is arrested, you can rest assured it will be a fake case, just to harass him."    -PTI



