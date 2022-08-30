

In this undated handout photograph released on August 29 by the Instituto Dom Luiz (Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon), palaeontologists work on the extraction of part of the fossilized skeleton of a large sauropod dinosaur, at the Monte Agudo paleontological site in Pombal, central Portugal. Portuguese and Spanish palaeontologists unearthed the fossilised bones of a dinosaur in the garden of a house in central Portugal at the beginning of August, which could be the largest sauropod ever discovered in Europe. photo : AFP