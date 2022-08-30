Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

In this undated handout photograph released on August 29

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

In this undated handout photograph released on August 29

In this undated handout photograph released on August 29

In this undated handout photograph released on August 29 by the Instituto Dom Luiz (Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon), palaeontologists work on the extraction of part of the fossilized skeleton of a large sauropod dinosaur, at the Monte Agudo paleontological site in Pombal, central Portugal. Portuguese and Spanish palaeontologists unearthed the         fossilised bones of a dinosaur in the garden of a house in central Portugal at the beginning of August, which could be the largest sauropod ever discovered in Europe.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP using probe agencies to dislodge elected govt: Mamata
In this undated handout photograph released on August 29
IAEA chief taking team to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Kremlin urges 'pressure' on Ukraine over nuclear plant
Protests erupt as Iraq Shiite cleric Sadr says quitting politics
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
‘Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
New Coastal Road


Latest News
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
In utter disregard to the glory of the Liberation War
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft