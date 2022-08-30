Video
Polar Ice Cream School Handball finals

St Gregory takes on Narinda, VNSC on Sunnydale

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Sports Reporter

Saint Gregory's High School will face Narinda Government High School in the boys' final when Viqarunnisa Noon School and College will take on Sunnydale School in the girls' final of the 27th edition of the School Handball tournament today (Tuesday) in the afternoon at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.
The boys' final is set to be played at 3:00pm after the girls' final at 1:30pm.
Before that, Sunnydale boys will meet Dhaka Residential Model College rivals in the boys' third place decider at 10:30am while Kadamtala Purba Bashabo School will face Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt Anwar Girls' College in the girls' third place decider at 12:00pm.
Nahim Razzaq, a Member of the Parliament for the Shariatpur-3 constituency, will hand over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the prize-giving ceremony later on the day. Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Limited CEO Shah Masud Imam will be there as a special guest.
Sunnydale School is the defending champion and Dhaka Residential Model College is the holding runner-up in the boys' event. On the other hand, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is the defending champion and Sunnydale School is the holding runner-up in the girls' event.
The School Handball Tournament sponsored by Polar Ice Cream of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries began on 25th August. This season, a total of 40 metropolis school teams from 27 Dhaka-based schools competed in the tournament. A total of 22 boys' and 18 girls' teams splitting into six groups played there.







