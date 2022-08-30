Booters continue training in full swing

The national booters continued their training in full swing under the supervision of head coach Javier Cabrera at Armed Police Battalion ground in the city's Uttara.

The residential training camp of the national football team began on Saturday last ahead of FIFA Int'l friendly matches against Cambodia and Nepal next month.

Talking to the pressmen on Monday, defender Biswanath Ghosh said the coach decided to work on players' fitness round this week to increase the fitness level ahead of the two friendly matches.

"We are preparing such a way that as professional players we have to be focused everywhere ... overall the way we are training ... playing 120 minutes match won't be much of a problem for us." said Biswanath.

Bangladesh national football team will play the two friendly matches to utilize in September the FIFA window. -BSS













