Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Booters continue training in full swing

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

The national booters continued their training in full swing under the supervision of head coach Javier Cabrera at Armed Police Battalion ground in the city's Uttara.
The residential training camp of the national football team began on Saturday last ahead of FIFA Int'l friendly matches against Cambodia and Nepal next month.
Talking to the pressmen on Monday, defender Biswanath Ghosh said the coach decided to work on players' fitness round this week to increase the fitness level ahead of the two friendly matches.
"We are preparing such a way that as professional players we have to be focused everywhere ... overall the way we are training ... playing 120 minutes match won't be much of a problem for us." said Biswanath.
Bangladesh national football team will play the two friendly matches to utilize in September the FIFA window.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French police open investigation into Pogba claims of extortion
Barcelona striker Aubameyang victim of armed home robbery
PSG perfect league record ended in Monaco draw
Serena Williams readies farewell as US Open begins
Lewandowski bags double for 'blessed' Barca
Why is Asia Cup scorer Umesh Lagad "all in one" ?
St Gregory takes on Narinda, VNSC on Sunnydale
Booters continue training in full swing


Latest News
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
In utter disregard to the glory of the Liberation War
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft