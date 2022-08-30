Video
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022
Sports

ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022

Tigers all set to outdo Afghan spinning test

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National T20 team's practice session on Sunday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan today in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022. The Tigers are confident to clinch the victory against mighty Afghan bowling attack while Afghanistan are keen to secure Super-four winning today.
The match will kick-start at 8:00pm (BST) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
This is the first match for Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan's taking over the role of T20i captaincy, which is certainly a big boost for the side while they are surely miss two in-form players Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan as both the wicketkeeper batters ruled out of the event for respective injury. In absence of Liton, Bangladesh will face big challenge in setting the opening brace and a new T20i pair can be seen combining Anamul Haque Bijoy and Parvez Emon, who scored one run on debut against Zimbabwe. The possibility of Naim Sheikh's come back nevertheless, may send Emon to the side bench.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah are the auto choices in the batting order. Sabbir Rahman can be seen to play the role of a finisher at seven while two all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin will prolong the batting line up.
Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are the two possible specialist bowlers for Bangladesh today.
Afghanistan on the contrary, must not alter the winning combination that outclassed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament starter. Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zradan and Najibullah Zardan will bat at top order before skipper Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.
The biggest strength for Afghans is their world class bowling attack combining Rashid, Nabi, Mujib Ur Rahman and speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi. Farooqi's three for 11 against Sri Lanka laid the winning foundation for Afghanistan on August 27.
Sharjah offers sporting wicket with a lot of spin. The toss winning side must prefer to field first to take the advantage of the wickets amidst hot the UAE weather.


