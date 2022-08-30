Batting will make difference in Bangladesh-Afghanistan match: Miraz



Bangladesh off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz speaks to the media ahead of the first match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

"Their spin attack is good but at the same time we also have a very good spinning troop," Miraz seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "So, the side that bats well, will produce result in favour".

"They have a very good bowling side, at the same time our batters are good too. During our last few days's practice we made us prepare keeping their bowlers in mind. Now we have to execute things on the ground," he added.

Bangladesh are keen to beat Afghanistan today and they have done very good homework on them, claimed Miraz. He said, "In any tournament, the first match is important. It'll show the way to progress in the event. So, the first match is very important for us. We must try to win first match to set the tune".

"We played against Afghanistan in the past. We played well and won. In our home series against them we won one and they won one. We came out victorious in one-day series," Miraz cited.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka recently claimed that they are ahead of Bangladesh. Mehidy in reply doesn't want to make complement before the match. He rather wants to prove during the game. In this regard he further said, "Good and bad will be proved in the field. A good team can lose a match when they play bad while a bad team can win in a given day playing good cricket. We'll prove in the ground. I don't want to make comment about any team rather I want to follow the motto to play quality cricket".

Regarding Bangladesh's preparation Miraz clarifies that all the players in the tent are aware of respective responsibilities. "We all are clear about our challenges here. Captain distributed respective roles to every player," confirmed Miraz.

"In T20i cricket, momentum changes in every over. We are taking preparation accordingly. We watched the yesterday's game (between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka) together. We have a very good team bonding and individual preparation of our players is very good. If we can give our 100% from our respective ends, then we are hopeful to get something good," he explained.













