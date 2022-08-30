Covid: No death, 243 new cases reported

The country reported zero Covid death and 243 new cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged 29,323, the new numbers took its caseload to 2,011,560, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.74 per cent from Sunday's 4.62 per cent as 5,125 samples were tested. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.23 per cent. -UNB